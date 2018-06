Held in line with the 'Year of Zayed' initiative, over 350 refugees benefitted from the function which was co-organised by the Protestant Union, a leading charity in Germany.

Cultural Attaché Abdullah Al Hamly and Commercial Attaché Khalfan Al Matroushi oversaw the distribution of meals to the beneficiaries who thanked the embassy team and the UAE for the good gesture, which, they said, is the first of its kind at the camp.