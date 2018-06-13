King Salman receives Abdullah bin Zayed

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed conveyed to King Salman the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He also stressed the historical relationship and strategic partnership between the two brotherly countries.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed also thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for the great efforts exerted by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for serving the guests of Beit Allah Al Haram who come to perform Umrah during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

He also praised the unrelenting support provided by Saudi Arabia to the different issues of the Islamic world and its initiatives aimed at supporting the Muslim people and taking care of them.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahayan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.