Ministerial Council for Development discusses Unified National System of Scholarship

The Ministerial Council for Development, chaired by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Ministerial Council for Development, affirmed that the new system will provide more scholarships using simplified and effective mechanisms to increase the number of UAE students studying abroad. The Unified National System of Scholarship also aims to improve the overall student experience, in line with UAE Vision 2021 to achieve a high-level educational system.

On the other hand, and in line with the government's efforts to support the efficient implementation of the value added tax system in the country, the Ministerial Council for Development discussed the establishment of tax labels on tobacco and tobacco products. The application of the labeling system is intended to ensure that tobacco products in the local market have satisfied the taxation requirements.

In order to improve the efficiency and quality of postal services in the country and to modernize and enhance the transparency of government financial regulations, the Ministerial Council for Development discussed a federal law on Emirates Post Group to become a public joint-stock company, which comes in the light of the government's efforts to improve the postal sector.

The Ministerial Council for Development reviewed the annual performance report of the federal entities in the field of human resources for the year 2017. The report showed an overall improvement in results and in most human resources indicators.

The Ministerial Council for Development also discussed the terms of reference of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Sports, to set a number of responsibilities. These including the development of strategic plans and general policies, activate and develop the sport sector in the country, and develop plans and programs necessary to train and prepare national sports players, among other responsibilities.

The Council also reviewed the following reports of the Audit Bureau on the final account of a number of entities: the annual report of the performance of the federal agencies in the field of human resources for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2017, and the report of the Audit Bureau on the final account of the Federal Authority for Electricity and Water for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2017, and the report of the Audit Bureau on the final account of Emirates Post Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2017 and the report of the Audit Bureau on the final account of the Red Crescent for the financial year ended 31 December 2017.