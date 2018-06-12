Mohamed bin Zayed receives ADIA and SAI delegations

    Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes ADIA and SAI delegations
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Tuesday at Al Bateen Palace delegations from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, ADIA, and the State Audit Institution, SAI, who called on him to offer their congratulations on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.
The delegations' members wished the UAE more security, safety and stability under the leadership of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
 
The reception was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and a number of sheikhs and top officials.