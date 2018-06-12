Mohamed bin Zayed receives ADIA and SAI delegations

The delegations' members wished the UAE more security, safety and stability under the leadership of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and a number of sheikhs and top officials.