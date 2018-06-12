UAE, Canada sign agreement on consular services

The agreement calls for setting up a joint consular committee to provide consular services to citizens of the two countries.

Ahmed Al Ham Al Dhaheri, Assistant Under-secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Masud Husain, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE, signed the agreement at the MoFAIC headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the agreement, Yasser Al Shemaili, Director of Consular Services at the MoFAIC, stressed the importance of cooperation in the area of consular services given its pivotal role in strengthening bilateral relations.

He referred to the positive developments in the UAE-Canadian ties, following the recent signing of an MOU that allows UAE citizens to visit Canada without entry visas from 6th June 2018.

Ambassador Masud Hussain praised the UAE's leading position at regional and international levels and its vital economic and commercial role.