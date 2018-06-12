Al Zeyoudi inspects Port Khaled veterinary quarantine

The visit came as part of multiple inspections carried out by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, of the UAE’s port crossings, livestock markets, and abattoirs ahead of Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

Mohammed Meer Al Sarrah, Director of the Department of Seaports and Customs, Sharjah, and a number of port officials, received Dr. Al Zeyoudi and Sultan Alwan, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Regions Sector at MoCCAE, during the visit.

Following the inspection, Dr. Al Zeyoudi said, "Food safety is a top priority for the UAE. At MoCCAE, we are continually monitoring and developing the various veterinary quarantines at the country’s ports to ensure their operations comply with the highest international standards.

"During peak seasons, where we witness a significant increase in inbound consignments to the UAE, MoCCAE has in place a comprehensive plan to meet the pressure. As part of this plan, we deploy more doctors at veterinary quarantines as well as veterinary lab technicians, and extend working hours to facilitate and expedite procedures."

Port Khaled in Sharjah has received 2,300 cows and over 134,000 sheep so far in 2018. Since May alone, the port has received 52,000 goats and sheep, in preparation of the Holy Month of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

MoCCAE holds food safety procedures to protect animal resources from epidemic and contagious diseases that can spread to humans. In 2018, the UAE’s ports handled inbound consignments of 5,000 cows and nearly 700,000 sheep, all of which were tested to ensure that they are for consumption.