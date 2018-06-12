Dar Al Ber launches campaign to collect Zakat Al Fitr

The campaign aims to support those eligible for Zakat, who are poor and needy, from both inside and outside the UAE, according to appropriate regulations.

Khalfan Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Society, stated that the society has completed its preparations to launch the campaign and assure it succeeds, in light of its legitimate humanitarian goals, through delivering Al Fitr Zakat to those who are deserving, including needy families who abstain from begging and individuals with limited incomes, before the Eid Al Fitr prayer.

He also called upon the public to participate in, and benefit from, the campaign, while highlighting society’s efforts to offer quality smart services.

The society is also launching a new service, which will allow Al Fitr Zakat to be paid through smart phones, smart devices and the internet on the "DubaiNow" application, in cooperation with the Smart Dubai Government and with the aim of assisting those intending to pay Al Fitr Zakat, he added.

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Society, said the society offers flexible services to people seeking to contribute to charities, those paying for Zakat, the needy and other members of the community, including its smart services, which have made the community happy, realised the country’s policies, and achieved the directives of the leadership related to smart services and customer happiness.

He added that the number of beneficiaries of the Al Fitr Zakat campaign during last year’s Ramadan reached 9,659 Emirati families.