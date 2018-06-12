NDC Commander attends 5th National Defence graduation ceremony

The graduation ceremony began with the national anthem and was followed by a recital of Quranic verses. A documentary film about the NDC was then shown, and Navy Staff Brigadier Tareq Al Zaabi, Deputy Commander of the NDC, delivered a speech thanking President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is the Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for supporting and building the capacities of a new generation of leaders, who are capable of facing the country’s future challenges.

He also thanked the NDC’s Supreme Council and its members, as well as the Ministry of Defence and the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces.

In his speech, Dr. Thomas Drohan, Dean of the NDC, advised the graduates about the necessity of discussing and exchanging opinions with subordinates and work colleagues, as this will develop positive thinking. "Embrace change, development and improvement, especially as we are in the Year of Zayed, which commemorates the late leader and founder of our country, who established the foundations of achieving success," he added.