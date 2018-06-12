ERC provides Ramadan Mir to Ghayl Ba Wazir residents in Yemen

The ERC responded to urgent calls made by local people, who are deprived of basic services, by sending a field team to assess their needs. The team then distributed relief assistance to hundreds of local residents, as part of the ERC’s efforts during the Holy Month of Ramadan, coinciding with the “Year of Zayed.”

During the start of the aid distribution, which was attended by ERC representatives Sultan Al Nuaimi and Khamis Al Dhanhany, Ahmed Al Neyadi, Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, said that distributing the relief assistance aims to answer the needs of local people and improve the lives of their families, who are suffering from difficult economic and humanitarian conditions.

He also affirmed the ERC’s efforts to continue its humanitarian projects and provide relief to Hadramaut’s residents, reflecting the spirit of solidarity between the UAE and Yemen.