Over 100,000 Ramadan Packages touch hearts of many across Nation through Emirates Foundation

‘Al Dunia B’Khair’ Ramadan campaign, organised by Emirates Foundation, the national organisation set up by the Abu Dhabi Government to facilitate public-private funded initiatives for the empowerment of youth across the UAE, is a nationwide initiative, launched by the Foundation’s Takatof programme during Ramadan to promote a culture of volunteerism and empower Emirati Youth to engage in community development and support.

Supported by the Foundation’s partners, the campaign engaged over 1,500 Takatof volunteers from across the UAE exceeding the target of 10,000 volunteer hours.

Commenting on the success of this year’s Ramadan campaign Maytha Al Habsi, CEO at Emirates Foundation, said, "We are so proud of the ‘Al Dunia B’khair’ campaign which reflects the volunteerism spirit of our youth across the UAE who participated in overwhelming numbers. It exceeded our targets not just in numbers and volunteering hours but in the tireless efforts, commitment and unconditional service offered and demonstrated by all our volunteers across the different Emirates. They fully embraced their service mission and truly made it count with an open heart towards promoting the humane values and beliefs of our Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his vision for a culture of volunteerism across the UAE."