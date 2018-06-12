ERC organises iftar for Aden Airport employees

The iftar attendees described the move as a good humanitarian gesture offered by the UAE in support of locals, expressing their appreciation to the ERC for its constant support of the Yemeni people.

They also valued other distinguished efforts of the ERC's team which include providing relief to the underprivileged, and establishing water and electricity projects and health and education programmes.

Since the beginning of Ramadan, the ERC has been implementing its Iftar Project, which runs throughout the month across all Yemeni governorates, as part of efforts to ease the hardships of the country's population.