ERC delivers 5000 food baskets in Aden

Nagwa Mohammed Fadhle, Executive Manager of Aden Micro-Finance Foundation, said hundreds of families in the poorest districts and IDPs from Dhubab and Al Wazi'iyah of Taiz Governorate and Al Khawkhah of Hodeidha Governorate had benefited from the food assistance.

She thanked the ERC for its generous support to the liberated governorates. ''The ERC has been supporting the poor governorates and liberated governorates since the eruption of war three years ago,'' she said.

Beneficiaries also commended the ERC for providing humanitarian and relief assistance to them.

The ERC is delivering these assistance as part of the UAE's efforts to help ease suffering of the Yemeni people and bring their life to normal.