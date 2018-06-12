Yemeni President, Abdullah bin Zayed review latest developments in Yemen

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's unequivocal position towards Yemen and its people under the Saudi-led Arab Coalition and its support for the legitimate government in order to restore stability and security to Yemen and safeguard its sovereignty and unity.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the UAE's support for UN efforts to restore stability to Yemen and ensure delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Yemeni people.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, attended the meeting.