Yemeni President, Abdullah bin Zayed review latest developments in Yemen

  • Tuesday 12, June 2018 in 2:07 AM
Sharjah24 – WAM: President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi of Yemeni on Monday evening received Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to take a stock of the latest developments in Yemen, ongoing efforts to restore stability to all Yemeni territories and the delivery of humanitarian and relief assistance to the fraternal Yemeni people.
Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's unequivocal position towards Yemen and its people under the Saudi-led Arab Coalition and its support for the legitimate government in order to restore stability and security to Yemen and safeguard its sovereignty and unity.
 
Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the UAE's support for UN efforts to restore stability to Yemen and ensure delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Yemeni people.
 
Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, attended the meeting.