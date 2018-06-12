Saud bin Saqr receives copy of "People of Ras al-Khaimah"

The book documents the culture of the Arabian Gulf and Ras al-Khaimah through stories about the lives of the people of the emirate and historic photographs.

"I am pleased to see this book, which documents, with pictures, the history and stories of the people of Ras al-Khaimah," Sheikh Saud said.

The book tells the tale of Ras al-Khaimah through the stories and photographs of over 50 local people.

It also features interviews with residents, which include people from 16 nationalities, telling their stories accurately and in an interesting style, as well as the emirate’s social history of over a period of 70 years.

The idea for the book came when the writer, Anna Zacharias, a Canadian national who grew up in Ras al-Khaimah, met with photographer Jeff Topping. Their idea was supported by the Ras al-Khaimah Media Office and the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research.

Anna Zacharias, the book’s author, said that Ras al-Khaimah is famous for the love and cleverness of its people. The book reveals the joint experiences of those who consider the emirate as their home, while focussing on women, migrant families and foreign communities, she added.

"Jeff and I worked hard and with dedication to collect the contents of the book, in the hope that it will enable others to learn about the emirate through the hospitality and stories of its people. We hope that the book will become a memory of the close relations between neighbours, who are moving forward into the age of modernity," she further added.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Ahmed Al Kait, Adviser to the Emiri Court, and representatives of the office.