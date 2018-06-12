Ajman Ruler, CP receive Ramadan well-wishers

The visiting officials offered their congratulations to Their Highnesses on the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Their Highnesses were briefed on the charity's social care, humanitarian and educational programmes and activities for this year and the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Ruler of Ajman praised the great efforts exerted by ACA and highlighted the importance of cementing ties between different charity entities for bolstering humanitarian work in the emirate.

The reception was attended by a large number of sheikhs, dignitaries, top officials and members of the Arab and Islamic communities in the emirate.