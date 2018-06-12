Ajman Ruler, CP receive Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, with Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, in presence, received on Monday a delegation from Al Ihsan Charity Association, ACA, led by Sheikh Mohammed bin Ali bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, ACA Chairman, Sheikh Dr. Abdulaziz bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, ACA CEO and a number of ACA top officials.
The visiting officials offered their congratulations to Their Highnesses on the Holy Month of Ramadan.
 
Their Highnesses were briefed on the charity's social care, humanitarian and educational programmes and activities for this year and the Holy Month of Ramadan.
 
The Ruler of Ajman praised the great efforts exerted by ACA and highlighted the importance of cementing ties between different charity entities for bolstering humanitarian work in the emirate.
 
The reception was attended by a large number of sheikhs, dignitaries, top officials and members of the Arab and Islamic communities in the emirate.