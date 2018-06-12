Hamdan bin Rashid receives Sewar Al Zahab

  • Tuesday 12, June 2018 in 12:51 AM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, received Monday at his Palace in Zabeel, Marshal Abdul Rahman Sewar Al Zahab, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Islamic Call Organisation, ICO, and his accompanying delegation.
Sewar Al Zahab congratulated Sheikh Hamadan bin Rashid on the Holy Month of Ramadan, wishing him and the UAE- leadership and people- contiued prosperity and stability.
 
Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid and Sewar Al Zahab reviewed the charity, humanitarian, healthcare and educational projects being implemented by ICO across Africa.
 
They also spoke about the support provided by Al Maktoum Foundation to ICO's developmental projects that benefit the African peoples with focus on those living in the poorest areas of the continent.