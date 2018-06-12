Hamdan bin Rashid receives Sewar Al Zahab

Sewar Al Zahab congratulated Sheikh Hamadan bin Rashid on the Holy Month of Ramadan, wishing him and the UAE- leadership and people- contiued prosperity and stability.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid and Sewar Al Zahab reviewed the charity, humanitarian, healthcare and educational projects being implemented by ICO across Africa.

They also spoke about the support provided by Al Maktoum Foundation to ICO's developmental projects that benefit the African peoples with focus on those living in the poorest areas of the continent.