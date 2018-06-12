Mohamed bin Zayed receives Emirati adventurer Abdullah Alahbabi

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed exchanegd cordial talk with Alahbabi who was accompanied by his father, during the meeting, and commended his tremendous achievement.

"I wanted to do an initiative in the Year of Zayed. And I chose to do this because it was challenging," Alahbabi said.

His trip started on April 4, when he left the UAE for Oslo, where he took a flight to Longyearbyen, an island off Norway. There, the expedition group of six underwent an intensive training programme to teach them how to set up camp, ski and pull their sleds.

"It was very intense. It’s one of the very toughest expeditions if you compare the North Pole, the South Pole and the seven summits. It is right at the top, underEverest. I knew it would add more value to the claim that nothing is impossible," said Alahbabi, who is studying political science.