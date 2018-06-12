Mohamed bin Zayed receives Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, martyrs' families

His Highness also received sons of the country's noble martyrs and their families along with a delegation from the Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs (ZHO) along with the graduates of the National Defence College and Joint Command and Staff College and a number of retired military personnel at Al Bateen Palace on the occasion of Ramadan.

Attending the reception were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

The attendees exchanged Ramadan greetings, praying to Allah the Almighty to maintain peace, prosperity and progress for the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the UAE leadership's determination to continue to extend all forms of support to the families of the nation's martyrs in recognition of their noble sacrifices in defence of the homeland's supreme interests.

During his meeting with the graduates, Sheikh Mohamed wished them success in their endeavours to maintain the country's gains and achievements.

In the meantime, Sheikh Mohamed accepted a solar-powered Golf car as a gift from six People of Determination from ZHO who have contributed to assembling and manufacturing the car in collaboration with Al Fahim Group.

Three more of such multi-purpose, solar-operated cars are set for development over the coming period to serve essential facilities in the country as part of a joint venture between Al Fahim Group and ZHO.

Sheikh Mohamed hailed the project, and praised the role played by ZHO and its efforts in engaging People of Determination in the society.