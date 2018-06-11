UAE Embassy in Astana oversees Eid clothing project and Zakat Al Fitr

The gesture is in line with the initiatives of the Year of Zayed and the holy month of Ramadan.

Ammar Omar Al-Breiki,Third Secretary at the UAE Embassy in Astana, has visited Al Kawther Orphanage House and inspected their conditions in the framework of the implementation of the Eid Clothing project and the Zakat Al Fitr.

Al Kawther Orphanage House hailed the attention given by the UAE's charitable and humanitarian organisations through its effective participation to provide Eid Clothing for the orphans, while extending thanks to the ERC and the embassy for their keenness to follow up the programme in the holy month of Ramadan.