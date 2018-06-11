Ministry of Defence delegation attends opening of Eurosatory 2018

The exhibition will run from 11 to 15 June in Nord Villepinte, suburbs of Paris.

Al Hashemi and his delegation toured the exhibition and were briefed about the latest equipment, as well as technological developments from manufacturers in the defence industries.

He also visited the pavilions of participating countries and international companies specialising in defence and security industries globally.

Al Hashemi expressed his admiration at the sophisticated level of the exhibition, which is one of the largest and most important exhibitions of defence and security in the world, which is held every two years.