Belhaif Al Nuaimi to lead UAE delegation in World Maritime Day Parallel Event 2018 in Poland

The conference and exhibition, which will take place from 13th-15th June, is jointly organised by the Ministry of Maritime Economy and the Inland Navigation of Poland, along with the International Maritime Organisation, IMO.

The theme of the event is "IMO 70: Our Heritage – Better Shipping for a Better Future."

The conference will cover not only the official proceedings and discussions devoted to maritime issues, but also a number of accompanying cultural, sports and recreational events for domestic and foreign guests and residents of Szczecin.

In 2018, the event coincides with the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the IMO, a specialised organisation of the United Nations’ system.