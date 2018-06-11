ERC continues distributing iftar meals to Eastern Ad Dis, Yemen

Ahmed Al Niyadi, Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, stated that the ERC’s acts of giving will continue throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan and will benefit over 20,000 people, through organising group iftars in hospitals and at the entrances and exits of local cities.

He thanked the youth and working teams who participated in the project from the first day, while praising their spirit of volunteering and their efforts to serve people in their areas. He also pointed out that the ERC will continue supporting Yemenis in Hadramaut during the Holy Month of Ramadan by providing ready iftar meals or food parcels to local families, as well as by organising a Zakat Ramadan project.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE’s wise leadership and the ERC for launching projects that aim to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people.