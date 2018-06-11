ERC RAK branch provides AED1.6 million in humanitarian relief in May

The branch’s report for May pointed out that its local humanitarian programmes for the Holy Month of Ramadan were at the forefront of its efforts to help vulnerable and needy people. The branch also cooperated with local ERC volunteers to help the largest number of beneficiaries in Ramadan tents, as well as to support centres for the elderly and those with mental health issues.

The branch’s local activities include providing humanitarian aid worth AED434,600 to 697 people, while the number of beneficiaries of its medical assistance, worth AED250,600, reached 165. The branch also provided assistance worth AED164,800 to 371 students.

The report noted that 19 prisoners benefitted from aid worth AED72,000, through the branch’s "Prisoner Support Programme," and the branch donated AED240,000 to assist 87 people of determination.

The report highlighted the fact that the ERC spent AED475,200 on its Ramadan Mir Project, which benefitted 32 families, totalling 3,639 people.

The report added that the branch’s volunteers participated in organising a Ramadan iftar project in Ramadan tents, as well as in psychological support and volunteer training workshops, along with an elderly sitters programme and house visits.