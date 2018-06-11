Hamdan bin Rashid receives University of Sharjah, Al Falah University delegations

The delegation from the University of Sharjah included Dr. Salah Taher Al Haj, Deputy Director of the University for Community Affairs, while the Al Falah University delegation included Dr. Abdulhafeez Balarabi, President of the University.

The two delegations presented their scientific and academic activities and programmes, as well as their research and postgraduate studies courses, which aim to fulfil the needs of the community and the labour market.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the efforts of both universities and their academic programmes, as well as the academic level of their students.

Dr. Al Haj also praised the close relations and strategic partnership between Al Maktoum College in Scotland and the University of Sharjah, and highlighted the participation of the university’s students in the cultural pluralism and leadership skills programme organised and hosted by the college, as per the directives of Sheikh Hamdan.

He also thanked Sheikh Hamdan for supporting Emirati students, including the students of his university, and for enabling them to benefit from the programme, which is a unique opportunity to acquire leadership skills and explore the culture and history of Europe.