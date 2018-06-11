ERC distributes iftar meals in Dhala Governorate, Yemen

The ERC team in Dhala provided 600 iftar meals to refugees and displaced persons, who expressed their happiness at the arrival of the team and the humanitarian aid.

The distribution of Iftar meals is part of the ERC’s Ramadan Iftar Project, which it is being carried out in various Yemeni governorates, including Dhala, as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to support the Yemeni people, and as part of the “Year of Zayed.”