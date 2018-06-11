UAE stresses critical role of science in sustainable development

Various stakeholders discussed ways in which science, technology, and innovation can contribute to realising the 17 SDGs, with a focus on goals under review in 2017, including clean water and sanitation, sustainable energy, sustainable cities, sustainable consumption and production, life on land, and partnerships.

"Science pushes the conventional boundaries and borders. To achieve the SDGs, we need to maximise the impact of data and findings from scientific research, by working with scientists around the world and enabling them to advance their research," said Al Amiri.

The panel focused on rapid technological changes and potential impacts on the SDGs. She shared the UAE’s approach to fostering a science ecosystem and including scientists in decision making. Furthermore, she stressed the value scientists bring to the table in supporting evidence-based policymaking and finding solutions in light of great uncertainty - essential for achieving the SDGs.