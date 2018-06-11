Eid al-Fitr holiday for Federal Government announced

  • Monday 11, June 2018 in 11:10 AM
Sharjah24 – WAM: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that the Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal entities in the UAE will begin on Thursday 29th Ramadan (corresponding to 14th June), until 3rd Shawwal, which is yet to be declared.
The Authority conveyed its greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, on the occasion.
 
The Authority also offered greetings on the occasion to the people of the UAE and Arab and Islamic nations around the world.