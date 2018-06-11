Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation in Quartet meeting in Makkah

  • Monday 11, June 2018 in 9:22 AM
Sharjah24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, led the UAE delegation in the quartet meeting, held in Makkah this evening, in the presence of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King Abdullah II of Jordan and His Highness Sheikh Al Jaber Al-Ahamd A-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, to discuss means of supporting Jordan to overcome its transient crisis and to maintain its security and stability.
Earlier today, the UAE empahasised its stand by Jordan in a way that will maintain its security and stability, in the light of strong bonds between the two brotherly countries and peoples.

The UAE delegation included Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and a number of ministers.