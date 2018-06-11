Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Abdullah II in Makkah on sidelines of quartet meeting on Jordan

Other countries participating in the meeting are Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Jordan.



The meeting tackled the unexceptional circumstances being witnessed in Jordan.



In this regard, Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid empahasised the stand of the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the follow up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces by Jordan and ways to support the brotherly people of Jordan as well as its keenness to provide all possible support for it to overcome this transient crisis.



He also wished continuous security, stability and progress for the Kingdom of Jordan and its people.



The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai praised the generous initiative of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his invitation to hold the meeting to discuss means to support Jordan and its people to overcome this crisis in order to continue the building and development process for the benefit of the people of Jordan which has strong bonds and cooperation with the UAE. He stressed the significant role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to maintain security and stability of the region.



The meeting also tackled the overall developments in the Arab region at various political and economic avenues.



The two sides discussed how to reach a formula that will help achieve the aspirations of the peoples of the region and support their development plans, thus maximising the opportunities of achieving the desired strategic goals for the future development of the Arab region in general.



Among those who attended the meeting were Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai.