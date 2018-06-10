Hamdan bin Zayed pays expenses of medical treatment for Emiratis in Thailand

He also instructed the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, delegation led by Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi ERC, Secretary General, currently in a visit to Thailand, to reassure on the health conditions of the sick Emiratis through provision of the necessary health care for them in the Thai hospitals.

Saif Abdullah Mohammed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand, medical attaches, and Fahad Abdulrahman bin Sultan, Deputy Secretary-General for International Aid at ERC, accompanied the delegation during the visit.

Al Falahi emphasised that the directives of Sheikh Hamadan is in line with his follow up to improve the health condition of the incurable diseases cases that receive medical treatment outside the country and reflects his attention to provide the best medical treatment services for UAE citizens as well as work to improve their health conditions both inside the country and abroad.

He said that that the delegation visited a number of hospitals in Thailand and reassured on their health condition and medical treatment stages.

He added that the delegation also held meetings with officials and discussed with them the necessary medical arrangements to provide the best medical treatment for them. He also noted that the ERC will spare no effort to meet the aspirations of the patients.

Al Falahi indicated that the patients hailed the initiative and the directives of Sheikh Hamdan which have reflected positively on their morale and provided psychological support for them.