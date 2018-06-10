Al Bowardi convenes with defence ministers during NATO meetings

Ways of fostering bilateral relations were the main crux of Al Bowardi's meetings with General Tariq Shah Bahrami, Defence Minister of Afghanistan and Florence Parly, French Minister of Armed Forces.

The meeting occasioned an exchange of views over a number of current developments in the world, including global threats and the US counterterror strategy as well the international efforts made to rein in the spread of terror into the African continent as well as combatting Daesh, plus an array of other issues of relevance.

Al Bowardi reaffirmed the UAE's determination to continue its counterterrorism strategy and enhancing international efforts in collaboration with its partners in fighting terror groups, including Daesh.

He underlined the UAE's adherence to promoting the culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.