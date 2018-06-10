UAE Embassy distributes Eid clothes, Al Fitr Zakat in Sudan

The Embassy’s team, headed by Ali Al Saeedi, First Secretary of the UAE Mission, supervised the distribution of the aid to sick children at the Jafar Ibn Auf Hospital in Khartoum, and to children, orphans and widows in El Muwaileh, Omdurman, as well as to poor families, divorced women, people of determination and the elderly in other local areas. Some 800 children have benefited from the Eid clothing.

Local beneficiaries praised the UAE and its leadership for supporting Sudan and its people, while thanking the ERC.

They also congratulated the UAE’s leadership and people on the occasion of the approach of Eid Al Fitr, while wishing them continuing advancement and prosperity.