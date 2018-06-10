Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to witness largest number of female worshipers on 27th Ramadan

They will also provide electric vehicles to take female worshipers to the mosque’s prayer halls, as well as prepare suhoor meals and distribute audio Qurans.

These efforts are part of the centre’s desire to promote the department’s initiative, in light of its belief in the importance of their joint efforts. Several buses will be deployed to transport women coming for prayers, free of charge to the mosque, from the gate of Al Sharq Mall. The women can also park their cars at the gate and ride the buses to the mosque. The buses will wait at the gate at 23:30 and will return at 2:00. Women who wish to pray at the mosque can call its customer service line on 80088888, today and tomorrow until 14:00, to register their names.