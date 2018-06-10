ERC distributes Ramadan parcels in Eastern Ad Dis, Yemen

The distribution campaign, which is taking place during the Holy Month of Ramadan and coincides with the Year of Zayed, aims to ease the suffering of the district’s residents and improve their living conditions, under the framework of the UAE’s support for Yemen.

During the launch, which was attended by representatives of local authorities, Maher Abdulrahim Bawazir, Director-General of Ad Dis District, highlighted his happiness with the ERC’s distribution of food aid to poor local families, as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed. He also praised the role of the UAE and its efforts to continue rescuing the people of Hadramaut and launching Ramadan charity projects.

Ahmed Al Niyadi, Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, said that the campaign aims to ease the burdens of local residents and reduce food shortages, as part of a series of humanitarian campaigns managed by the ERC in Hadramaut’s districts, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed. He also highlighted the ERC’s desire to continue launching humanitarian projects and providing relief aid, in line with the Year of Zayed and the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The district’s residents expressed their happiness at the launch of the campaign, adding that this gesture will help ease the hardships they currently endure. They also thanked the ERC for its humanitarian gesture to support their families.