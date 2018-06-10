ERC delegation attends Iftar held by Hadramaut Governor in Yemen

During the Iftar, which was attended by Yemeni government ministers, including Dr. Abdullah Lamlas, Minister of Education, Brigadier General Awaidhan Salem Awaidhan, General Staff of the Second Military Zone, and other senior officials and social figures, the participants discussed the damage caused by the rains and torrents that swept through Mukalla and other areas of Hadramaut last Wednesday and Thursday.

Following the breaking of the fast, Al Bahssany delivered a speech to welcome the ERC delegation and explain the scale of the damage caused by the rains that affected Hadramaut, while highlighting the importance of continuing to clear waste from the streets and opening roads.

Al Bahssany said that the rains and torrents caused serious damage to public and private property and infrastructure projects, especially in the areas of water, electricity and telecommunication.