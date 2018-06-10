ERC continues group iftars in Radhoum District, Yemen

The ERC organised a group iftar on Friday for the residents of Ein Bamabad in Radhoum, as part of the Ramadan Iftar project during the Holy Month of Ramadan, which is being supported by the wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The iftar, which was not the first in the city this week, was attended by many local residents and African refugees, who celebrated the breaking of their fast together in a happy and comfortable environment.

The participants thanked the ERC team in Shabwa, whose overall efforts to return the normal lives of the Yemeni people are continuing.

Ahmed Al Niyadi, ERC Representative in Shabwa, stated that these acts of giving will continue throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan, as over 20,000 people are expected to benefit from the ERC’s group iftars in the city, as well as from its distribution of Ramadan iftar meals to hospitals and centres located at the entrances and exits of local cities, along with its distribution of Iftar meals to families in need.