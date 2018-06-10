Hamdan bin Mohammed Award for Innovation in Project Management submission deadline extended

Laila Faridoon, Member of Board of Trustee and Secretary-General of the Award, said that the extension will enhance the competitiveness through diverse participations from all over the globe.

"The award aims at identifying, rewarding, promoting and enabling innovation in Project Management, PM, by developing innovative PM methodology, providing a database of best practices and models, set up a platform for sharing creative ideas and training on PM skills. The award targets the international business community. The prize is AED2.6 million," Faridoon added.