UAE Embassy distributes food baskets and Eid clothing in Mansehra, Pakistan

  • Sunday 10, June 2018 in 11:52 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The UAE Embassy in Pakistan has launched a humanitarian project that will see the distribution of food baskets and Eid clothing to thousands of families in the city of Mansehra in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. The donation is provided by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment.
On the occasion of the launch of the project, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, lauded the role played by the various charities and local government institutions in Pakistan, which he said have immensely contributed to helping the Embassy reach those in need and aided in the success of its humanitarian missions around the country. 
 
The UAE Ambassador also expressed his appreciation for the support provided by the UAE's leadership in driving the Embassy and UAE charities towards excelling in their humanitarian efforts, saying that the generous work of Emirati charity organisations "will continue to motivate others to increase efforts to serve the Pakistani people and achieve their aspirations for a better life and future." 
 
Al-Zaabi also thanked the Embassy's local partners, volunteers and the various organisations who provided logistical support, for the time and effort they put in during the holy month to "bring smiles" and for easing the suffering of thousands of Pakistani families.