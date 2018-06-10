UAE Embassy distributes food baskets and Eid clothing in Mansehra, Pakistan

On the occasion of the launch of the project, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, lauded the role played by the various charities and local government institutions in Pakistan, which he said have immensely contributed to helping the Embassy reach those in need and aided in the success of its humanitarian missions around the country.

The UAE Ambassador also expressed his appreciation for the support provided by the UAE's leadership in driving the Embassy and UAE charities towards excelling in their humanitarian efforts, saying that the generous work of Emirati charity organisations "will continue to motivate others to increase efforts to serve the Pakistani people and achieve their aspirations for a better life and future."

Al-Zaabi also thanked the Embassy's local partners, volunteers and the various organisations who provided logistical support, for the time and effort they put in during the holy month to "bring smiles" and for easing the suffering of thousands of Pakistani families.