UAE Government launches 2nd phase of Customer Happiness Formula

The Customer Happiness Formula provides an effective tool for government employees to achieve the happiness goals under the UAE’s National Programme for Happiness and Positivity initiative.

Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, has stated the index acts as an essential tool to identify the feedback and opinion of individuals towards the services provided by the government and consequently use the outcome in improving the existing services and developing new ones in a way that promotes quality of life and ensures continued happiness and social welfare in the country.

"Customer Happiness Formula is one of the comprehensive initiatives to develop government services and build effective partnerships between employees and customers by scientifically measuring the level of customer happiness," she added.