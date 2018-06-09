ERC distributes iftar meals in Dhale, Yemen

  • Saturday 09, June 2018 in 10:35 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: the UAE Red Crescent, ERC, Saturday provided many internally displaced people, IDPs, in Dhale Governorate, Yemen, with iftar meals.
The food aid is part of the humanitarian programme of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, being implemented by ERC across the Yemen's liberated governorates throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.
 
Some 300 iftar meals have been distributed to the families who are living in camps scattered over mountainous areas.
 
Beneficiaries thanked the UAE leadership, people and ERC team for this gesture of kindness.