ERC distributes iftar meals in Dhale, Yemen

The food aid is part of the humanitarian programme of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, being implemented by ERC across the Yemen's liberated governorates throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Some 300 iftar meals have been distributed to the families who are living in camps scattered over mountainous areas.

Beneficiaries thanked the UAE leadership, people and ERC team for this gesture of kindness.