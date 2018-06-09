Mohamed bin Zayed role model to emulate for genius leadership: Nahyan bin Mubarak

He affirmed that the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's leadership, resoluteness and passion are a model to be copied for consolidating development and prosperity for Gulf, Arab and Islamic peoples.

In an article titled "Thank You Mohamed bin Zayed ... Ingenuity of Leadership", Sheikh Nahyan said that all those living in the UAE bear witness to the monumental efforts made by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to keep his country among the forerunners at all levels.

Sheikh Nahyan said the visit paid by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayd to Russia reflects the prestigious stature now boasted by the UAE among world nations and the leverage it enjoys on the global scene as a major player in the international arena.

"The first historic meeting of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council that was held under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reflects the deeply-rooted relations binding the two sisterly countries across all fields and their commitment to work for the higher good of the Arab and Islamic nation," Sheikh Nahyan said in the article.

"The UAE and Saudi Arabia now represent a model to be copied for robust and successful relations between world countries thanks to their wise leadership who spare no efforts to develop a shared prudent vision toward besetting challenges in order to ensure happiness and prosperity for their peoples," he added.

"The ingenious model of leadership provided by Sheikh Mohamed manifests itself as well in the significant economic and social initiatives he has taken recently to ensure welfare for his people- initiatives that reflect the noble values Sheikh Mohamed believes in and championed for the sake of building a sustainable knowledge-based economy for the sake of his people."

"We in the UAE are proud to have a leader like Sheikh Mohamed.. A man who believes that building of the human wealth should be the utmost goal of any nation.. A man who is confidently progressing to turn our country into a role model for development. A country that has a clear strategy to be among the world's best nations to live in," added Sheikh Nahyan.