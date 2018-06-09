UAE embassy hosts Iftar for Australian government officials

The function was also attended by delegates of charity and civil societies and a number of Emirati students in Australia.

Held in line with the "Year of Zayed" initiative, the function featured some episodes on the humanitarian legacy of the UAE's founding father and his myriad contributions and efforts to standing by world peoples irrespective of colour, culture, ethnicity, race and religion.

A number of documentaries was shown during the function on the inter-faith Iftar banquets held at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the UAE capital that show the cultural diversity and intercultural dialogue embraced by the UAE.