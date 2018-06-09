UAE Embassy in Berlin hosts iftar

Ali Abdullah Al Ahmad, UAE Ambassador to Germany, delivered the opening speech in which he welcomed the guests and congratulated Muslims across the world on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, adding that this holy month is an opportunity to revive the values ??of love, communication and compassion among people.

He went on to say that the world is now more complicated than ever before, presenting challenges for members of society and creating environments of coexistence and integration.

Al Ahmad noted the UAE as a model country in which people from almost all of the world's nations live in an atmosphere of peace, stability and respect of the rule of law. He also highlighted the nation's efforts to provide freedom of religion for all members of society.

Grübel went on to commend the iftar event, adding that meetings like this aim to promote the importance of dialogue, especially during a time when tolerance and coexistence are unstable.