UAE participates in NATO defence meeting

The UAE delegation - which participated in meeting discussions revolving around global military affairs - included senior officers and officials of the Ministry of Defence, and Ambassador Saeed Obaid Al Kaabi, Head of the UAE Mission to the NATO.

NATO defence ministers exchanged discussions on a number of issues, including political and military developments in the US-led NATO operations, the future of the coalition, as well as global threats to security, and the need to tackle terrorism in Africa.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Al Bowardi met with US Defence Secretary James Matisse, where the Minister reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to combatting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Al Bowardi noted the UAE's participation in many regional and global counterterrorism alliances, such as the Global Coalition Against Daesh, is a clear indication of the nation's concerted efforts to limit the impact of extremism and terrorism on local, regional, and international levels.