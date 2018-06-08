RAK Ruler receives members of emirate's Youth Council

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received at Khuzam Majlis on Friday a delegation from the Ras Al Khaimah Youth Council, headed by Ahmed Abdullah Al Ali, who called to offer him greetings on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramdan.
Sheikh Saud praised the attention given by the UAE, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the youth, as the champions for the country's development and bright future.
 
He was briefed on the Council's programmes, initiatives and activities.
 
The audience prayed to Allah the Almighty to preserve the homeland and wished health and happiness to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
 
The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.