UAE Embassy provides Zakat Al Fitr, Eid clothing to needy families in Jordan

Faisal Ahmed Al Malik, Charge d' Affaires, distributed the Eid clothing to around 110 orphans, as well as iftar meals, as part of an iftar project supervised by the embassy.

He said that the project is part of the charitable programmes that were launched by Emirati humanitarian organisations during the Holy Month of Ramadan, and in celebration of the Year of Zayed.

The project’s beneficiaries thanked the UAE for its humanitarian gesture and added that such programmes will further consolidate the ties between the people of the UAE and Jordan.