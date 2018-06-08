ERC delivers urgent food aid to needy families in Mahra Governorate, Yemen

An ERC aid convoy travelled to Hawf, whose people are enduring dire living conditions following the devastating tropical storm.

Ahmed Al Neyadi, Head of ERC Team, said the ERC's urgent response to rescue the people of Mahra who are facing food shortages is part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to return their normal lives and help them overcome their difficult conditions.

''The ERC will spare no effort to deliver humanitarian assistance to those in need in various Yemeni governorates, especially during the Holy Month of Ramadan,'' he stressed.

Local officials thanked the ERC for delivering humanitarian assistance to the governorate while adding that the ERC’s assistance came just in time, as local people are facing difficult humanitarian conditions, following the recent tropical storm.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE and its relief arm, the ERC, for providing them with essential supplies and launching humanitarian and relief projects in Yemen.