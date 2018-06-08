ERC organises group iftar at Radhum District in Yemen

During the group iftar at Radhum District in Yemen

The project is supported by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoumt wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

Beneficiaries extended thanks and appreciation for the efforts of ERC team in Shabwa Governorate.

Ahmed Al Niyadi, Head of ERC in Hadramaut emphasised that charitable work and projects will continue during the holy month for the benefit of more than 20,000 people through carrying out mass iftars and distribution of meals to hospitals and other places in the city.