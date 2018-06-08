ERC organises group iftar at Radhum District in Yemen

  • During the group iftar at Radhum District in Yemen
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, organised on Thursday a group iftar at Ain Bamabed in Radhum District, Shabwa Governorate, as part of the iftar projects being implemented by the philanthropic association during Holy Month of Ramadan.
The project is supported by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoumt wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah. 
 
Beneficiaries extended thanks and appreciation for the efforts of ERC team in Shabwa Governorate.
 
Ahmed Al Niyadi, Head of ERC in Hadramaut emphasised that charitable work and projects will continue during the holy month for the benefit of more than 20,000 people through carrying out mass iftars and distribution of meals to hospitals and other places in the city.