UAQ Ruler attends ceremony to honour orphans

The ceremony aimed to bring joy and happiness to orphans and their families and encourage charity work related to orphan-related issues.

Sheikh Saud instructed everyone present to meet the needs of orphans and give them the appropriate and necessary attention in terms of health, education and society, to enable them to live successful lives, as they are an integral part of the community.

He also called on the entire community to communicate with orphans, which will develop their capabilities and enable them to participate in society.

Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mua'lla, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation, praised Sheikh Saud’s support and his directives, which have helped to achieve the foundation’s goals.

Sheikh Majid honoured orphans and people with determination, as part of Sheikh Saud’s initiative.

Several sheikhs and officials attended the event.