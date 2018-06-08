ERC distributes food parcels in Al Mudhaffar District, Taiz

It also aims to provide relief to the fraternal people of Yemen, and support them in development and rehabilitation of infrastructure.

In his remarks, Ihab Al Dhabli, ERC Representative in Taiz said that the humanitarian aid will meet the necessary needs of the population in Al Tahirya and will alleviate their suffering, especially in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Beneficiaries thanked the UAE through ERC, the humanitarian arm of the country, for its tireless and continuous efforts to support the Yemeni people.