ERC distributes food parcels in Al Mudhaffar District, Taiz

  • Friday 08, June 2018 in 1:02 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has distributed 1,000 food parcels to the population of Al Tahirya, Al Mudhaffar District in the centre of Taiz Governorate. The gesture is in implementation to the directives of the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and as part of the Year of Zayed projects in the liberated Yemeni governorates, including Taiz.
It also aims to provide relief to the fraternal people of Yemen, and support them in development and rehabilitation of infrastructure.
 
In his remarks, Ihab Al Dhabli, ERC Representative in Taiz said that the humanitarian aid will meet the necessary needs of the population in Al Tahirya and will alleviate their suffering, especially in the Holy Month of Ramadan. 
 
Beneficiaries thanked the UAE through ERC, the humanitarian arm of the country, for its tireless and continuous efforts to support the Yemeni people.